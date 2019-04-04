Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Anglican Church
2915 #401 Kerry Forest Parkway
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Talladega, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Hurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Hurst


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita Hurst Obituary
Juanita Hurst

Tallahassee - Juanita Moreland Hurst of Tallahassee, Florida was born to Charles Warren and Virginia Strickland Moreland on June 29, 1942, in Talladega, Alabama and died April 2, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Juanita is survived by their daughter, Maria Whitaker and her husband Jason of Tallahassee, Florida; two granddaughters, Karys and Kadyn Whitaker; her mother Virginia Moreland of Lincoln, Alabama; one brother, Jerry Moreland of Jacksonville, Florida.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 7 at 2:00 PM at Holy Cross Anglican Church, which is located at 2915 #401 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 12 at 2:00 PM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Talladega, Alabama.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Anglican Church or Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now