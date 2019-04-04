|
Juanita Hurst
Tallahassee - Juanita Moreland Hurst of Tallahassee, Florida was born to Charles Warren and Virginia Strickland Moreland on June 29, 1942, in Talladega, Alabama and died April 2, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Juanita is survived by their daughter, Maria Whitaker and her husband Jason of Tallahassee, Florida; two granddaughters, Karys and Kadyn Whitaker; her mother Virginia Moreland of Lincoln, Alabama; one brother, Jerry Moreland of Jacksonville, Florida.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 7 at 2:00 PM at Holy Cross Anglican Church, which is located at 2915 #401 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 12 at 2:00 PM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Talladega, Alabama.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Anglican Church or Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019