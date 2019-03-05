|
Juanita Judson Rehberg Pyles
Whigham, GA - Mrs. Juanita Judson Rehberg Pyles, age 87, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home in Whigham, GA. A service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 11:00 am, at El Bethel Baptist Church, Whigham. The Rev. Bob Knight will officiate
Juanita was born May 30, 1931 in Ochlocknee, GA. Her parents, Joseph Riley Rehberg and Nancy Ella Griffin have both preceded her in death. Juanita married Elbert Lavern (Possum) Pyles. Possum passed away March 11, 2002. Juanita was a wonderful cook and homemaker. She loved working in her yard. She was an avid reader and a hard worker. An exceptional sales person, she sold everything from insurance to Avon. Juanita was dedicated to her family and will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
Juanita Pyles is survived by her children, Katherine Elliott and husband, Bruce of Ochlocknee, GA, Deveni Jacobs of Ochlocknee, Deryck Pyles of Ochlocknee, James Pyles and wife, Joyce of Merritt Island, FL, Patricia McElhaney and husband, Elwood of Tallahassee, FL, and Rosa Payne of Ochlocknee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019