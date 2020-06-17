Judith Anne Johnson
1940 - 2020
Judith Anne Johnson

Tallahassee - Judith Anne Petraglia Johnson, 79 of Tallahassee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, she grew up in South Florida and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. She was employed and managed Tax Fax accounting firm in Hollywood, FL until 1973 when she moved with her husband to Tallahassee. She retired in 2005 from the Florida Department of Revenue. Among family and friends, she was known for her gourmet cooking, baking, sewing and quilting.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Karen Cloud (Eli), of Tallahassee and Joyce Lopez (Juan C.), of Wesley Chapel; grandchildren, Branden, Trevor and Maegan Cloud; Kelly and Noah Lopez; three sisters, Violet Birch, Gail Ferrero and Susan Burns; a sister-in-law, Margaret York and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Malcolm H. Johnson, her parents Biaggio "Eugene" and Violet Petraglia and brother, Eugene Petraglia.

Visitation is from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Seminole Baptist Church (3330 Mission Road, 32303), with the funeral beginning at 2:00 PM. Private entombment will be at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
