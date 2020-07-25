Judith Bethina Dye MoltedoTallahassee - Judith Bethina Dye Moltedo passed away on July 13, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. She was born in Miami on June 16, 1952. She grew up in Miami, went to Coral Park High School, Miami-Dade Junior College and FSU, majoring in Special Education. In 1976 she married Loren Moltedo and moved to Tallahassee. Loving children and being unable to have them, she became a nanny to several Tallahassee and Havana families. For a time she also served as a Hospice Volunteer. She was an active member of St Stephens Lutheran Church in Tallahassee.Judi loved to travel and visited all 50 states, several areas in Canada and Mexico, and went to Europe 4 times. She also loved to cook and hosted many parties in her home.She leaves behind her husband, Loren Moltedo of Havana, a sister, Janice Durrill , a niece and nephew, three grand-nephews and one great-grand-niece, all of Lake City. A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date.