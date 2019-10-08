|
Judith "Judy" Kay Walker Carnaghi passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born November 16, 1946 in Carbondale, Il.
Judy was a graduate of Carbondale Community High School in 1964 and studied at Southern Illinois University. She was an accomplished pianist who enjoyed sharing her talent with family and friends. Judy was active for years with tennis and golf teams at Golden Eagle Country Club, but her most recent endeavors were her bridge clubs and "Bunko Group" where she was surrounded by so many amazing friends.
She and her husband were devoted supporters of the Florida State Seminoles.
Judy was the eldest daughter of Willard & Irene (Kelley) Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband of 43 years, John Carnaghi.
She is survived by her son, Jason (Amy) Carnaghi; her dearest grandson, Jackson, all of St Augustine, FL; sister, Janet (Doug) Alred of St. Charles, MO; nephew, Scott (Shelli) Alred of St. Charles, MO; her nieces: Kelley (Kevin) Force of Cypress, TX, Lisa (Phil) Ferneau of Canaan, NH, Karen (Rob) Austin of Charlotte, NC; several great-nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 15th at 10:00 AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32309. Committal service will follow at MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312. A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held at 12:30 PM at Golden Eagle Country Club, 3700 Golden Eagle Dr. E, Tallahassee, FL 32312.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Big Bend Hospice Foundation and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019