Judy Ann Weaver
Fort Myers - Judy Ann Weaver, 72, of Fort Myers, passed away August 14, 2019, at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Judy was born in Corry, PA, and grew up in the Panama Canal Zone, graduating from Cristobal High School, Class of 1965. She is the daughter of Mary Jane Paulson and the late Leigh Cassius Paulson. She was an educator for over 40 years, teaching English at schools Panama, Costa Rica and the United States, including local schools Florida High, Fairview Middle School and Leon High School.
She loved art, music, and reading and writing poetry, and was part of the Tallahassee Over 30 Women's Soccer League in the 1980s, going to four state championships and two final 8's in Texas.
Judy was a joyful presence in the lives of so many people. She was full of love and spirit and touched the hearts of her family, her friends, and countless students.
Judy was predeceased by her husband, Marty Weaver, and her brother, Mike Paulson.
She is survived by her husband, Wilson McCray; her son, Brian Weaver; her siblings, Leo Paulson of Crawfordville, Mark Paulson of San Francisco, Jane Martin of Crawfordville and Jill Berger of Panama; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 11am to 2pm at Dorothy B. Oven Park, 3205 Thomasville Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimer's Resource Center of Fort Myers, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019