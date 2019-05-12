|
Judy Ayers
Tallahassee - Judy McLarty Ayers, 70, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away May 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Dothan, AL, at Frasier-Ellis Hospital on July 13, 1948, to John Paul "Mack" McLarty and Elderrene Smith McLarty. As a dedicated student, Judy did not miss a single day of school from Kindergarten to 12th Grade. She also stayed involved while attending Chattahoochee High School where she was in student government as well as cheerleading; graduating in 1966. She furthered her education by attending Chipola Junior College for two years as well as graduating with a Dental Hygiene Degree from Pensacola Junior College. In her younger years she was a member of First United Methodist Church in Chattahoochee, FL, then attended Calvary Chapel.
She married James F. "Jim" Ayers September 18, 1981, in Tallahassee. For the last forty years, Judy worked as a Dental Hygienist and Office Manager alongside her brother, E. Lynn McLarty DDS. She was a huge FSU fan and a member of Seminole Boosters and Extra Point Club. Her love of sports also shined through her support of her son and grandsons in anything they did. Judy had a joy for life, loved the beach, and greatly enjoyed being with her friends and family. She never met a stranger, was friendly to everybody, and never forgot a soul she encountered.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Paul McLarty, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, James F. "Jim" Ayers; sons, Jason Poppell and Jon Ayers; daughters, Kim Whitten and Amy Hanstein; brother, E. Lynn McLarty; sisters-in-law, Miriam G. McLarty and Carolyn McLarty; seven grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Calvary Chapel (8614 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL) with a visitation for family and friends beginning at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the . The family also welcomes all to wear casual or work attire to the service.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 12, 2019