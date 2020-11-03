1/
Judy Carol Pickle
1946 - 2020
Judy Carol Pickle

Monticello - Judy Carol Pickle, age 74 of Monticello, passed away on October 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born in Abingdon, Virginia to parents Harold and Alice Pickle. After moving to Monticello, she became a member of the Lions Club and also enjoyed playing Bingo, Mahjong, and various crafts.

She is survived by her loving wife of more than 35 years, Diana Hayes; siblings Steve Pickle and Susan Estes (Albert); nephew Stephen Estes, Sr.; grand-nephews Hunter Estes, Brantley Estes, and Stephen Estes, Jr.

A celebration of her life will be hosted by her loving family at a later date.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
