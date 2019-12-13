|
Juleyan J. Cowgill
Tallahassee - Juleyan J. Cowgill, 87, of Tallahassee FL passed away peacefully on December 4th. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. (Jim) Cowgill, and eldest son Michael J. (Mike) Cowgill of her immediate family. She is survived by her daughter Jana C. Toman of Juno Beach, and sons Jon P. Cowgill and Chris A. & (wife) Melanie P. Cowgill of Tallahassee along with many nieces, nephews, granddaughters and great-granddaughters in Tallahassee as well as the state of Florida and nationwide.
As the eldest of the four Jones girls (Jacqueline, Nancy and Alma Jane) along two brothers (Robert and Caldwalder), she was brought up in the small farming community of Connersville located in the southeast corner of Indiana. She met Jim during high school and were married shortly after and began their branch of the Cowgill family. Looking for a new beginning, Jim left Connersville in July 1969 and told his wife that he would "call her when he found a new place" for the family to live. Six weeks later Jim called Juley and said "I'm in Tallahassee. Sell the house and come on down!" and the Cowgill's began a new chapter in the Capital of Florida. After working in several local insurance agencies during the early 1970's, Juley decided to open on her own insurance agency in 1976. Juley opened one of the first female owned insurance agencies, I.P.S. Insurance Problems Solved; which eventually evolved into Cowgill and Associates, Inc. During this time Juley received many honors for company and association memberships, retention and production for local and national organizations.
In 1992, after surviving her second round of breast cancer Cowgill and Associates was closed and Juley retired from the insurance business but remained in Tallahassee with her family. Later in her life she moved in with her son and family where she was constantly visited by all her immediate family granddaughters and great-granddaughters. She also enjoyed her time at the cabin in Bradfordville gardening and tending to her rose bushes along with the many dogs, cats, chickens and other animals during the twilight of her life.
There are no immediate plans for a service however there will be a celebration of life in the Spring of 2020. Juley will return to Connersville where she will be interred next to Jim and Mike.
In lieu of flowers please think to make a donation to either Joanna Francis Living Well, Inc. or Big Bend Hospice, Inc. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019