Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Julia Ann Williams Tye


1943 - 2019
Julia Ann Williams Tye Obituary
Julia Ann Williams Tye

Hosford - Julia "Ann" Williams Tye, 76, of Hosford, FL, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Telogia, FL on August 8, 1943 to the late Miley and Gladys Williams and lived in Liberty and Leon County for all of her life. She retired with 46 years of service for the State of Florida.

She is survived by one brother William Walton Massey "Coonie" "Buddy" Williams and his wife, Barbara, of Hosford and sisters-in-law Mable, Annice and Wynell of Hosford, friend and caregiver, Bobby Joe Young, and many extended family members and friends. Although Ann was never blessed with children of her own, she loved her numerous nieces and nephews as if they were her own children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Miley and Gladys Williams, and her brothers, Dewey, Linwood and Edward Williams.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Hosford Cemetery, Hwy 65, Hosford, FL. Family will receive friends at the graveside from 1:30 until service time. Randal Peddie and Kyle Peddie will officiate.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
