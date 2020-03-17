|
Julia Ashmore Norman
Tallahassee - Mrs. Julia Ashmore Norman, 72, of Tallahassee, passed away at her home Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Celebration of Life services will be 2:00 Friday, March 20, 2020, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Mrs. Julia was born to Dr. Robert Enwood Ashmore, Sr. and June Gilmore Ashmore on August 4, 1947, and raised in Tallahassee, FL. For several years she taught History at Leon High School until the birth of her only child, Charles. During his early years, she was a stay at home mom dedicating herself to her family. Eventually she got a Masters in Criminology from FSU and pursued that career for fifteen years. She married George Michael Norman, Sr. and together they ran Mikes Beer Barn; after almost 50 years, they decided to sell the business and enjoy some time at home. She had an eclectic and vibrant spirit, was an avid dog lover, and more than anything her family was her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Robert Enwood Ashmore, Sr. and June Gilmore Ashmore; and husband, George Michael Norman, Sr.
Mrs. Julia is survived by her son, Charles Culp (Missy); grandchildren, Chloe Culp and Palmer Culp; siblings, Robert Edward Ashmore, Jr., Susan Leach, David Ashmore, Jane Reinert, and Barbara Ashmore; and her beloved k-9 companion, Callie.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020