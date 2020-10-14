Julia Kirk Byrom



Tallahassee - Julia Kirk Byrom, at 79-years-of-age returned to the Lord, her savior, October 8, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.



Julia was born on June 22, 1941 in Anniston, AL. Julia, or Judy as she was known at that time, was a class of 1959 graduate of Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama.



Julia is preceded by the true love of her life, her late husband, James T Byrom. She is survived by her children; her son Ron Byrom and his wife Sharice (Tallahassee, FL). Her son Jonathan Byrom and his wife Lee Ann (New Smyrna Beach, FL). Her step daughter and her husband, Dru and Hunter Lutinski (Stafford, VA). Also surviving her are her twelve grandchildren; brothers Tyson and Brayden Byrom, siblings Alayna, Parker, Zoe, Archer and Hudson Byrom, sisters Katherine, Sophia and Vickie Lutinski and siblings Abbie and Ben Byrom.



Julia was an amazing woman who truly took more joy in doing things for others than in doing things for herself. She was filled with so much love and a passion for life, along with a spunky spirit that made her a blessing to all who knew her. Her example has left an undeniable legacy for her family to follow until they can be reunited with her someday. Her spirit and character will serve as a lasting inspiration to all who knew her.



Graveside service in Pierson, FL at the United Methodist Cemetery on Friday 10/16/2020 at 11:00am.



Celebration of life memorial service at Thomasville Road Baptist Church in Tallahassee, FL on Thursday 10/22/2020 at noon.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store