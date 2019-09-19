Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
New Zion M.B. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
New Zion M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia M. Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia M. Turner Obituary
Julia M. Turner

Greenville, FL - Mrs. Julia Montgomery Turner, 87, of Greenville, FL passed on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday at New Zion M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the Church. A Greenville resident, Mrs. Turner was an educator for 41 years in Madison County Schools. She was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church, Greenville and maintained strong affiliations with Mt. Zion AME Church, Madison and New Zion MB. Church, Greenville. Cherishing precious memories are her daughter, Gale James; granddaughter, Alexandra James; great-granddaughter, Ayden Mohammad; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now