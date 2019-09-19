|
Julia M. Turner
Greenville, FL - Mrs. Julia Montgomery Turner, 87, of Greenville, FL passed on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday at New Zion M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the Church. A Greenville resident, Mrs. Turner was an educator for 41 years in Madison County Schools. She was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church, Greenville and maintained strong affiliations with Mt. Zion AME Church, Madison and New Zion MB. Church, Greenville. Cherishing precious memories are her daughter, Gale James; granddaughter, Alexandra James; great-granddaughter, Ayden Mohammad; and numerous other relatives and friends.
