|
|
Julian Billingsley
Tallahassee - Julian Billingsley, of Tallahassee, passed away on June 10 at the grand age of 94. Julian was born October 15, 1924 in Tallahassee, FL. He served in the army and was stationed at Clark Air Force base in the Philippine Islands, where he met his wife Marina Itturalde. Julian and Marina were married in 1950 and shared 42 years of marriage together.
Julian, the youngest of four children born to Fellows Henry Billingsley and Pearl B. (Thompson) Billingsley, grew up and lived on a farm in the Baum area his entire life. The original Billingsley homestead continues to be owned by his descendants and other family members and has been in the family for over 100 years. Julian graduated from Leon High School and attended the Univ. of Florida for 4 years where he studied animal husbandry. He worked as a salesman for agricultural industries most of his life, first for Moorman Feed and then for Na-Churs Plant Food Co. He loved his farm and cattle and was able to continue running his farm with the help of friends and nephews until he died.
He was a member of the Farm Service Agency County Committee for Leon, Jefferson and Wakulla counties for most years from 1985 to 2018. Julian was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church where his father and grandfather were also members. Even into his late 80s he cooked dinner for the Wednesday night suppers.
He was preceded in his death by his parents, wife Marina, brother Henry, two sisters, Ethel Davis and Edith Fleming, and son-in-law Joel Mitchell. He is survived by his two daughters Katrina Billingsley (Bob Eganhouse) of Oak Hill, VA and Julie Billingsley of Bridgman, MI. He was very proud of his two daughters and their families and loved his family very much. Grandchildren who will miss their Grandpa are Matt Eganhouse (Kara) of San Diego, CA, Danielle Eganhouse of Sterling, VA, and Jennifer, Leif and Trace Mitchell of Bridgman, MI. He has two great-grandchildren, Emma and Kellan Eganhouse, also of San Diego, to whom he was "G-G-Pa". In addition, he leaves numerous nieces and nephews including Richard (Jean) Billingsley, Wayne and Don Billingsley, William (Phyllis) and Judy Davis, two great-nephews, James and Jeffrey Billingsley, and three great-nieces Gentry Roberts, and Katherine and Elizabeth Billingsley.
For over 20 years, Julian has enjoyed a wonderful friendship with Bobbie Fountain, a fellow member of the Indian Springs Baptist Church. He also greatly appreciated two of his lifelong friends, Claude Gibson and Roscoe Bivens who will miss him. He loved to travel and spend time with his family. He was also known for bringing gifts of pecans, watermelons, and whatever fruit and vegetables were in season to his many relatives and friends.
Arrangements made by Beggs Funeral Homes. The funeral service will be held at Indian Springs Baptist Church, Saturday, June 15, 2019 with Visitation at 10 AM followed by an 11 AM service and Interment at the Billingsley family cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 14, 2019