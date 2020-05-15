|
|
Julian Carlyle Davis
Waynesville, NC - Julian Carlyle Davis, 99, of Waynesville, North Carolina, died peacefully at his home on May 11, 2020.
He was born in Quincy, Florida, on February 8, 1921, to Dr. Julius Caesar Davis and Bonnie Marquardt Davis. He was also predeceased by his three siblings: J.C. Davis, Jr., Louie Philip Davis (Martha Crocker), and Lora-Frances Davis. Julian was married to beautiful Betty Lou Morris, whom he adored, for 51 years until her death in 2004.
Julian is survived by his four children: Zachary Carlyle Davis (Jo) of Bonita Springs, Florida; Betty Shannon Ventry (Bob) of Branford, Florida; Richard Morris Davis of Waynesville, North Carolina; and Marianne Bryant (William W. M. "Bill") of Tallahassee. Julian and Betty Lou have four grandchildren: Kurtis Ventry of Branford, FL; Lauren Lea Wilson (Alastair) of Roanoke, Virginia; William W. M. Bryant, Jr. (Brittany) of Jacksonville, FL; and Zachary C. M. Bryant of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by two beloved first cousins and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to V Foundation (www.v.org) or Four Seasons Hospice (www.fourseasonsfdn.org) in Flat Rock, NC.
A private family service will be held at a later date in Quincy, Florida.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Davis family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 15 to May 16, 2020