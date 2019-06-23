|
Juliette Demetree O'Connell
Tallahassee - A lifelong resident of Tallahassee, Juliette Demetree O'Connell died peacefully after a brief illness with her family by her side at Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee.
Juliette graduated from Leon High School and Florida State University. While At FSU, she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Patrick O'Connell, and they were married 65 years. Together they raised six children.
Juliette had many talents and interests; she was a proud member of the "sewing circle", a Master bridge player, a member of the Tallahassee Garden Club, Violet Circle, and a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Alter Guild. Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church was her church home her entire life. She married Bob, baptized her six children and was an active and involved member until the last few years. Her faith was the most important part of her life.
Juliette was known for her southern hospitality, sharing her gifted talents of floral designs and culinary skills while hosting her very large extended family and friends for many celebrations and holidays. The annual St. Patrick's Day party and her legendary FSU tailgate parties were some of her favorite events. Summers included cherished time at the Deeb cottage on Alligator Point and alternate travel between Bob's hometown, Chicago, and the mountains.
The children were active in many organizations and the O'Connell home was the gathering place for many years. Most days, her kitchen table was surrounded by friends and family for coffee or afternoon chats. When her children were in high school, numerous club meetings and cheerleading dinners were held in the O'Connell home. The days were busy with ballgames and activities, and she loved every minute! When her grandchildren and great-grandchildren arrived, she not only loved them beyond description, but shared her wisdom as only a mother of six could have garnered.
She was predeceased by her parents, Julia D. and George H. Demetree, her brother George (Sonny) J. Demetree and son-in-law William (Bill) D. Brinton. She is survived by her six children, Cathy Brinton, Cynthia Finney (Mark), Michael O'Connell, Juliette Riley, Lisa Christopher (Reid), and Patrick O'Connell (Susan); 11 grandchildren, Quinn, Suzanne, Caroline, Leslie, Julianna, Haley, Wade, Ryan, Peter, Sarah Catherine, Sean; 12 great-children , sister-in-law Ruth Demetree, brother-in-law Mike Klem and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She had a very special bond with cousins Marcia, Joan, Angela and Pat. The past few years, Lynette Smilie was an aide, confidant and friend. Julie, Mom, Sitti, and Great Sitti will be dearly missed by many.
Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by a Rosary at 2:00 p.m. and a Memorial Mass at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from June 23 to June 24, 2019