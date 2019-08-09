|
|
June Christine Rabon
Tallahassee - June Christine Rabon, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She was born on November 2, 1944 in Oxford, England to parents Douglas Hilton Marsh, Sr. and Sylvia Joan Marsh. As a child, June's family moved to West Virginia in pursuit of her father's coal mining career before moving to Tallahassee in 1959. Briefly after moving to Tallahassee, she met her soon-to-be husband Charles Carlton Rabon, Sr. June became a nurse and worked at TMH for over 30 years while raising her two children. She was described as a caretaker for all, whether it be patients or family members whom she doted on. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and bird watching, but loved all animals - especially her dog, Maggie. She was a member of Timberlane Church of Christ.
June is predeceased by her father, Douglas Marsh, Sr. and her siblings Carol Hart, Lethie Lanham, and David Marsh. She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Joan Marsh; her loving husband, Charles Carlton Rabon, Sr.; children Charles Rabon, Jr. (Sara) and Teresa Stotz (Paul); brother Douglas Marsh, Jr. (Debbie); grandchildren Anna and Abby Rabon, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at Timberlane Church of Christ on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with interment at Roselawn Cemetery to immediately follow.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019