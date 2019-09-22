|
|
June Johnson Warmath
Tallahassee - June Johnson Warmath, passed away September 17, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice House. She was born May 26, 1924 to parents Leland Stanford Johnson and Ollie Olena Green in Jackson TN.
She attended Lambuth College in Jackson for one year before succumbing to the charms of her husband Willard Hayes Warmath Sr. in 1942. June was a longtime member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church and served there as a Deacon and was presented an Honorary Life Membership award by the church's Presbyterian Women Group. While living in Orlando she worked as a substitute teacher and registrar at Wm. R. Boone High School, sold real estate and was an antique dealer at Renninger's Antique Promotions in Mount Dora. June was a talented artist and some of her work can be seen in the church's Educational Center where she painted murals along the hallways illustrating scenes of Old Jerusalem. She was a loving mother who cared so much for her family.
Survivors from their 53 year union are three sons;Willard Hayes "Russ" Warmath Jr. (Nancy) of Seneca, Stan Warmath (Paula) of Tallahassee, Stephen Warmath Sr. (Linda) of Tallahassee, grandson Stephen Warmath Jr. of Tallahassee, granddaughter Christy Elavsky (Tony) of Tampa, great granddaughters Kinsey Showers of Clearwater, Tegan Showers of Orlando and Riley Warmath of Tallahassee.
A memorial service will take place on October 26, 2019 at 1:00pm at Fellowship Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations go to Big Bend Hospice House or Fellowship Presbyterian Church.
Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Warmath family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019