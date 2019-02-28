Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John M.B. Church
Keith Street
Junius Copeland Obituary
Junius Copeland

Tallahassee, FL - Junius "Jr." Copeland, 85, passed at home on Friday, February 22, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at St. John M.B. Church, Keith Street, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Copeland was a retired mailroom clerk with the Florida Dept. of State. Survivors include his loving wife, Hester Pleas Copeland; children, Letitia (Carey) Nelson, Stacey Morrow, Gregory Copeland, Deborah Fenwick and Kimberly (Rev. Alvin) Hobbs; stepsons, James and Anthony Pleas; sister, Marie Holmes; several grandchildren, in-laws, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
