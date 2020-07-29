Justin Wayne Shipmon
Tallahassee - Justin Wayne Shipmon, 65, a native of Tallahassee, FL. died on, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Tallahassee. The service will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Bradwell Memorial Mortuary Chapel. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Celia Shipmon, of Tallahassee, FL; brothers, Henry Dejerinett, Tallahassee, FL, Rogers Shipmon, Capitol Heights, MD, Alvin Shipmon, Baton Rouge, LA, Irvin Shipmon, Tallahassee, FL; sister, Brenda Speed and Agnes Ellis both of Tallahassee, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.