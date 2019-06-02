Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
5015 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee - Justine Meadows, 93 years young, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning of May 24th, 2019. Justine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and faithful servant to God. She was preceded in death by her mother Lucinda Norwood Carraway, her stepfather Walter Carraway and her father Lloyd Bell. Her loving family remembers her dearly: husband Edward Lee "Bud" Meadows, son Lee Meadows, daughter Cindy Meadows, son Jon Meadows (Lisa), granddaughters Delane Meadows and Bailey Meadows and their mother Vicki.

While growing up in the Orlando area, she met Bud Meadows and followed him to Texas where they were married before he left for the war.

After the war, they lived in Gainesville, Florida where she supported her husband while he attended the University of Florida. After graduation, they moved back to Orlando for a short time before moving to Tallahassee.

Justine worked as a legislative assistant, taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church but mainly devoted her time to her family. After her husband's retirement, they traveled frequently including several trips to Europe and to Israel, her favorite location. She took great joy in categorizing the dozens of birds which visited her yard, cataloging the family history with numerous pictures and newspaper clippings and raising butterflies from caterpillars. Like one of the hundreds of butterflies she released, she now has her wings.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee. Flowers are welcome and can be sent to Abbey Funeral Home, or a memorial donation can be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 or at https://billygraham.org/checkout/give-honor-memorial.php.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 2, 2019
