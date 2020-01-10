|
|
Kae Diane Ingram
Tallahassee - Kae Diane Ingram born December 2, 1942 in Punxsutawney, PA, peacefully ascended to heaven on January 8, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at the age of 77. Kae was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Olexick and Floyd Basile and three husbands, James S. Trunzo, Charles N. Ingram and James J. O'Brien. She is survived by her two daughters, Jessica T. Johnston (Kirby) and Monica T. Olsen (Thomas), four grandchildren Michael Chase DiMartino, Christina Kae DiMartino, Maria Kae Olsen and Michael Thomas Olsen, one great granddaughter Skyler Jane DiMartino and two sisters, Karen Smouse (Robert) and Nancy Sauls. Kae was most affectionately know as "Granny". The list of loved ones that knew her as Granny was endless.
Kae moved to Tallahassee in 1972 and fell in love with the City. It was here her love of gardening and flowers grew. She was a member of Springtime Tallahassee 20th Century Krewe, belonged to a bridge club, the Red Hat Club and of course the Garden Club. Her heart belonged most to her beloved Super Women.
Kae entered the workforce well before there was a women's movement. She simply set her sight on something she wanted to do and did it. She began her career working at Ann's Preschool while completing her master's degree. She entered the Leon County School system as a teacher working her way up the ladder to Assistant Principal, Principal and finally ending her career as the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Good Shepherd Parish on January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.; reception to follow immediately. As Kae had a deep fondness for gardening, she has requested that the attire be floral print or festive colors. Flowers sent to the church will be donated to various institutions to bring joy to others.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020