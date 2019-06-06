Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James CME Church
Tallahassee, FL - Kalvin Spencer Williams, 47, passed from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident on Friday, May 31, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. James CME Church. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Tallahassee native, Kalvin had been a cook and caterer. Survivors include his children: Kalvin R., Kane and Kalise Williams; parents, Barbara Campbell and Spencer Williams, Jr.; siblings, Michael (Iranetta) and Vanessa Williams and Tracy (Timothy) Kelly; maternal grandmother, Mrs. Gertrude Campbell; mothers of his children, Derilyn Sparrow and Leigh Dial; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019
