Karen Raines McGehee
Tallahassee - Karen Raines McGehee passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Akron, Ohio to Collins Wilford and Mattie Cheek Raines, November 28, 1945. She spent most of her youth in Greenville, South Carolina. Karen graduated from Wade Hampton High School and then graduated from Columbia College, a Methodist girls' school. After graduation she began her career as a caring, thoughtful and compassionate teacher.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved daughter, Caroline McGehee Small. She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife Lucy Clay and their daughters, Mattie and Sara Jane of Tallahassee and her granddaughters, Mackenzie McGehee (Charleston SC), Aniliese Small (Brunswick, GA) and Aniliese's dad, Keith Small (Caroline's former husband). In addition, she is survived by her sister, Linda Walker, of Jackson, Mississippi and her son, Robert (Carol), and their children (Anne Mabry and Raines), and her daughter, Sherry Williamson, and her children (Rachel, Walker and Jack). Karen also leaves behind her brother-in-law Dan McGehee (Donna), and their children (Charlotte and Daniel) of Chapin, SC, her sister-in-law, Jeannie McGehee and her children (Jeff, Joanna, Shelly Ann and Austin) of Greenville, SC. She will also be remembered in the hearts of many loving friends.
After moving to Tallahassee in 1976, Karen stayed busy raising her two children and participating in church and community activities, PEO and the Junior League of Tallahassee. She was most proud of receiving the Presbyterian Women's award for Honorary Membership for her life of service. She taught preschool at Advent Preschool School for several years and then first grade at Astoria Park until her retirement. She was adored, loved and fondly remembered by her students and their families.
Karen was a true fighter and had unbelievable fortitude in the face of adversity. She lived her faith and taught by example. She never said an unkind word. She was a loyal friend and loved by all who came in contact with her. During college Karen was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. She fought a long and hard battle for the rest of her life. She faced each obstacle with a positive attitude and hope for tomorrow and everlasting life.
Karen will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, November 9, at 11:00 AM at Faith Presbyterian Church followed by a reception in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church Preschool, 2200 N. Meridian Rd. Tallahassee, Florida 32303.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019