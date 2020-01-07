|
|
Karolyn Marie Kriner
Tallahassee - Karolyn Marie (Rosenboom) Kriner, 86, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, due to complications from congestive heart failure in the presence of her doting husband of 69 years, Norman Lee Kriner. Her heart had given so much life and love that it could no longer sustain her.
Born to Harm Rosenboom and Fern Gilbert on February 12, 1933, in Keokuk, Iowa, Karolyn always took pride in sharing President Lincoln's birthday. She married her high school sweetheart on September 1, 1950 and they began raising a family wherever Norman's work took them. After spending time in the Dakotas, Alaska, Texas, Arizona, California, and Virginia, to name a few, Norman and Karolyn settled with their three children in the newly-developed Killearn Estates neighborhood in Tallahassee in the summer of 1969 and became members of Thomasville Road Baptist Church.
Though Karolyn described herself as a homemaker, she worked off and on in several industries, from detasselling corn with her cousin during summers in the Midwest to operating a telephone switchboard, working as an executive secretary at Marcoin, and helping people lose weight and live healthier at the Diet Center, among others. She enjoyed spending time at the family's house on Mexico Beach, right next to the El Governor, and nurtured her love of travel on many international adventures, including riding camels and surviving dengue fever, with her dear friend, Jeanette Kimsey. Karolyn passed her passion for going out and experiencing the world, getting lost in a good book, supporting musical theatre, and eating Taco Bell on to her children and grandchildren. She raised two generations of strong men and women who will forever be trying to duplicate her simple ham sandwiches, and failing miserably at it time and again. At least the Red Hot Jello Salad has been mastered! Though there are many little stories and moments to remember of Karolyn's full life, it is the everyday things that her family recalls fondest, like her peculiar devotion to the Land Before Time movies (there are fourteen of them) and her deepest hatred of the color yellow.
Karolyn Kriner is preceded in death by her parents; her best friend, Jeanette; her brother, Kenneth Rosenboom; and her son, Todd Kriner.
She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Melanie Kriner and Mischel Morley (Robert); three granddaughters, Rebecca Staggs (Thomas), Tiffany Morley, and Amanda Kriner; grandson, Brenden Curtius; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Ellison Boling.
Funeral services will be held at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with interment at MeadowWood Memorial Park to immediately follow.
Todd Wahlquist of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020