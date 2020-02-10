|
|
Katherine Mae Lilly
Crawfordville - Katherine Mae Lilly, 82, of Crawfordville, passed away February 9, 2020. She was born in Bartow, West Virginia on July 19, 1937. She moved to Crawfordville in 1995. She retired after 25 years as an Executive Secretary for the President of Southeast Corporation. Katherine loved gardening, reading and traveling, but the apples of her eyes were her 2 grandchildren Katie & Daniel.
Survivors include her son Robert "Bud" Lilly, brother Eugene Mullinex, 2 grandchildren Katherine "Katie" Lilly & Daniel Lilly and wife Rachel and 2 great grandchildren Violet Harper Lilly & Caius Keith Lilly.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 5:00-7:00 pm at Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. Funeral Service will also be at Harvey Young Chapel/Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 3609 Coastal Hwy. Crawfordville.
Skip & Trey Young are assisting the Lilly family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020