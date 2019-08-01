|
Katherine Morris Morgan
Tampa - The Homegoing celebration for Mrs. Katherine Morris Morgan will be held Saturday, August 03, 2019, at 11:00 a. m. at Anderson Chapel A. M. E. Church, 1307 Harlem Street, Tallahassee, Florida with Rev. Freddie Glenn, Presiding and her pastor Rev. Michael B. Price, Sr. Eulogist. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, 1601 Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee, Florida.
She is survived by four sisters: Lillie M. Johnson of Denver, Colorado, Francenia M. Gilliam, Mary L. M. Anderson, Betty M. Foxx of Tallahassee, Florida, one brother Clifton(Sandra Dennis) Morris of Riviera Beach, Florida, three nieces, one nephew, a devoted neighbor, friend and her family Mrs. Annie Johnson, her church family, Victory(St. James) A. M. E. Church Tampa, Florida, customers, cousins friends, and God children.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019