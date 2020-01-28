|
|
Katherine Shearer Clark
Greensboro - Katherine Shearer Clark, 96, passed away Tuesday, at the Big Bend Hospice House.
Katherine began teaching band at Greensboro High school at the age of 19. During her 42 years of teaching school in Greensboro, she touched countless children's lives introducing them to music, teaching English and always providing guidance and support. Katherine spent her life singing. Whether at church, a special program or family gathering, her lilting voice could be counted on to bring a smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Mamie Shearer, her brother's Hubert and Raymond Shearer and her loving husband Herschel Clark. She is survived by children, Robert (Linda), Lamar (Jane), Mary Katherine Edwards (Rick) and Allen (Kelly); grandchildren, Jeffry Shinbaum, Windy Shinbaum, Carey (Laura) Shinbaum, Alex Clark, Cory (Verelle) Tomford, Lindsey (Edgar) Choguaj, Clayton Clark, Andrew (Ande) Clark, Robin Carr, Natalie Milko, Anna Milko; and greatgrandchildren Warren Shipley, Juniper and Reed Tomford, Mila Choguaj and Wyatt.
Service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Flat Creek Baptist Church. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL, 32351, 850-627-7677.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020