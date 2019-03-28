Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethpage M.B. Church
Tallahassee, FL - Katherine Simmons, 79, passed on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 3019 at Bethpage M.B. Church, with burial in New Bethel Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. A Monticello native, Ms. Simmons had lived in Tampa and Jacksonville, before returning to this area. She was a home healthcare aide and a member of Bethpage. Cherishing her love and memory are her loving daughters, Derylene (Felix) Proctor and Kimberly (James) Wilson (caregiver); three devoted sons, Colonel (Prophet), Vincent and Willie (Louise) Gentle; 26 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gail Broxsie and Yolanda Randolph; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
