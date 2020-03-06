|
|
Kathleen (Kathy) Johnson Cole, age 73, passed away March 1, 2020, following a long illness, and joined her Father in Heaven, whom she knew and served her entire life. She was born March 15, 1946 in Miami, Florida to John Wesley Johnson, and Edith Lucille Johnson. She is survived by Jennifer Lee Smith (daughter); two sisters, Barbara Ann Snyder, and Judy Lynn Little (Hal); Cole Stephen Smith (grandson); one niece; four nephews; and six great nieces and nephews.
Kathy attended grade school and high school in Jacksonville, FL, received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of North Florida, and a Master of Science Degree from her beloved Florida State University. She taught elementary education in Clay, Wakulla, and Leon Counties, and for the FSU Lab School District, where she was recognized as a District Teacher of the Year.
Kathy wanted to be remembered for her love of children, and advocacy on their behalf. As an elementary classroom teacher, she strived to inspire her students to seize the opportunity to learn and to be all they can be. In fact though, she was so much more and touched the lives of so many far beyond the classroom. She was a teacher's teacher, who was admired greatly by colleagues she taught with, administrators she served under, and thousands of students she taught.
After retirement she served her community in many ways. She was a former President of the Killearn Kiwanis Chapter and served as a Guardian Ad Litem Advocate in the Second Judicial Circuit. In her work with Guardian Ad Litem she was also a peer mentor and a volunteer team assistant in the District Office. In 2016 and in 2017 in the Tallahassee Democrat Volunteer of the Year Awards Program, she received certificates of recognition for outstanding service as a community volunteer in the social and civic services category.
Kathy had a love of nature and animals. She was an avid reader, enjoyed music, working in her garden, doing crossword puzzles, but most of all she enjoyed time with her daughter, grandson, family, and friends
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15,2020 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Guardian Ad Litem Foundation, 2nd Circuit (GALF2), Post Office Box 3992, Tallahassee, Florida 32315.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020