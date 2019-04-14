|
|
Kathleen Shea Abrams
Tallahassee - Abrams, Kathleen Shea, 77, of Tallahassee, passed away on April 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Abrams. She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn and Nan, and many close friends. Kathy was a world traveler, an adventurer, an activist, a bird watcher, an environmental advocate, and a loving friend to so many. Kathy worked for the Florida Department of Education as the statewide Director of Environmental Education, retiring in 2000. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019