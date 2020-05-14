|
Kathryn Diane Newman
Tallahassee - Kathryn Diane Newman (Kastner), 63 of Tallahassee, FL passed away May, 2020 after a prolonged illness at the Margaret Dozier Hospice House at Big Bend Hospice.
Kathy was born June 7, 1956 in West Palm Beach, FL to Cecilia Ann Hopkins and Harold Kastner, Jr. She spent her childhood in Winter Haven where she learned to love the Florida sunshine. She moved to Tallahassee where she went to Leon High School and eventually led to her life long career with the Florida Department of Transportation. During this time, she met her husband and love of her life, John Newman, after a blind date that was arranged by her favorite sister-in-law, Sara Liro.
She retired in 2015 after 36 years of service. She leaves behind fond memories of her many friends from the FL DOT; kayak paddle groups; and Tuesday afternoon lunch crowd.
She is survived by her husband, John Newman; sons Steve Kastner and John Newman (wife Alesha); grandchildren Max and Madeline Newman; and extended Newman family of many loving in-laws. Also surviving are her step-father Cliff Hopkins; sister Susan Kuhlman (fiancé Parker); brother Larry Kastner; step-brother Lee Hopkins; and three nephews, Jay Kuhlman, Matthew Kuhlman and Jesse Kastner.
A private graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery. Gifts in memory of Kathy may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
If you'd like to pay tribute to Kathy, please do so with an act of kindness in her memory.
Susie Mozolic and Rocky Bevis are assisting Mr. Newman with his arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 14 to May 15, 2020