Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Faith Christian Family Center
Lying in State
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Old West Florida Enrichment Center
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Old West Florida Enrichment Center
Kathryn Dugans-Brown Obituary
Kathryn Dugans-Brown

Tallahassee - Kathryn Dugans-Brown, 58, transitioned Tues. Aug. 20 in Ocala. Funeral service will be 12 noon Thurs. Aug. 29 at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6-7pm Wed. Aug. 28 at Faith Christian Family Center. She will lie in state from 11am until the hour of service Thurs. at the enrichment center. Kat leaves to cherish her memories her loving & devoted husband: Charles Brown; father: James Dugans; son: Ron Dugans (Yasheka); grandchildren: Yasmin, Y'Allana, Yanni, Ron, Jr.; great grandson: Nova; siblings: Lucressie McGriff (Walter), James Dugans, Cameron Dugans (Tracey), Josie West (Perry), Eric Dugans, Bryan Dugans, Cora Griffin, Colisha Dugans, Andre Akins, Renae Beasley; aunt: Leola Sharp; cousin: Daisy Hogan; and a host of other relatives & friends; she was preceded in death by her granddaughter: Ronshay; mother: Josette; siblings: Sharon and Rosemary; Richardson's Family Funeral Care (850) 576-4144
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
