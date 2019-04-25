|
Kathryn Fulton
Tallahassee, FL - Kathryn Fulton, 90, aka "Kat Green" passed at home on Friday, April 19, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Trinity M.B. Church. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE. Born in Live Oak, "Ms. Kat" had lived in Tallahassee since 1955. She was a dedicated private-duty housekeeper. Survivors include her daughters; Helen Wade, Doris Fulton, Linda Tomlinson and Willye "Willye Mae" Green; sons, George Henry "Pete" and Wayne Green; sister, Faye Fulton and several grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her son, David Green and brothers, Arthur, Roosevelt, Sam and Elbert Fulton.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019