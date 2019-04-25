|
|
Kathryn Fulton
Tallahassee, FL - Kathryn Fulton, 90, aka "Kat Green" passed at home on Friday, April 19, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Trinity M.B. Church. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE. Born in Live Oak, "Ms. Kat" had lived in Tallahassee since 1955. She was a dedicated private-duty housekeeper. Survivors include her daughters; Helen Wade, Doris Fulton, Linda Tomlinson and Willye "Willye Mae" Green; sons, George Henry "Pete" and Wayne Green; sister, Faye Fulton and several grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her son, David Green and brothers, Arthur, Roosevelt, Sam and Elbert Fulton.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019