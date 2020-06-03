Kathryn Louise Weaver



Tallahassee - WEAVER, KATHRYN LOUISE (KATE), age 72, of Tallahassee, passed away May 28, 2020, at Big Bend Hospice House, from complications of Type 2 Diabetes. She was born December 10, 1947, in Boston, Massachusetts, and grew up in Miami, Florida, attending Southwest Miami Senior High School.



Kate graduated from Florida State University with degrees in Spanish and music and studied Spanish in Mexico. She worked as a music therapist in Maryland for a few years and then returned to her favorite city, Tallahassee, where she lived for the rest of her life. Kate worked in administration at Florida State, enjoying music concerts and other campus events.



Kate lived in Seminole Manor and was active in her neighborhood association, making many friends in the community. She frequently visited Lake Ella and attended St. Peter's Anglican Church regularly. In 2008 Kate moved to Heritage Healthcare Center in Tallahassee where she liked playing the piano, reading on her Kindle, and visiting with other residents. As Kate was kind and easy to get along with, others enjoyed her company. She even learned how to use Facetime to visit with her Colorado sister Bea.



Kate is predeceased by her parents James Baird and Adele Marie (Tombrink) Weaver and brothers James and William Weaver. She is survived by her sister Beatrice (Bea) of Littleton, Colorado, niece Jennifer Thomason of St. Petersburg, Florida, and nephew Christopher Thomason of Breckenridge, Colorado.



There is no visitation. Kate's cremains will be placed in Seven Stones Botanical Gardens Cemetery in Littleton, Colorado.









