Kathryn Marshall Tucker
Blountstown - Kathryn Marshall Tucker, 100, of Blountstown, Florida, after a short illness, passed away Monday morning, February 17, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 pm, Saturday, February 22nd at Blountstown United Methodist Church, 20500 West Central Avenue, in Blountstown, Florida. The funeral service will be held at Blountstown United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM, Saturday. Burial will follow at Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown.
Mrs. Tucker was born in Apalachicola, Florida, on December 2, 1919, the daughter of Dwight and Ida Maude Marshall, who are both deceased. She was raised in Apalachicola, graduated from Apalachicola High School in 1938 and attended FSCW in Tallahassee. Mrs. Tucker married Tommie Tucker of Blountstown in 1941 and resided in Blountstown since then.
Kathryn had a real talent for water color painting, enjoyed traveling over many areas of the world, and accumulating an extensive collection of antique bottles. She was the oldest member of the Blountstown United Methodist Church, and belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution organization, the United Methodist Women's Group, the local Garden Club, and was a 70 year member of a local weekly bridge club.
Mrs. Tucker believed one of the secrets to her longevity was keeping a very positive outlook each and every day. When asked what her family's most notable "family tradition" was, she replied it was the longevity passed along to family members. Her sister lived to the age of 102, her mother to age 97, and a number of cousins are presently in their upper nineties.
Mrs. Tucker is survived by her sons, Mike Tucker (Ann) of Blountstown, and Ken Tucker (Debby) of Tallahassee. In addition, she is survived by six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and still counting and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Tommie Tucker of Blountstown, a son Dwight Marshall Tucker (Wanda) of Alachua, Florida, a sister Vivian Marshall Sherlock of Tallahassee, and a brother Dwight Marshall, Jr., of Apalachicola.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in memory of Mrs. Tucker be made to Blountstown United Methodist Church, 20500 West Central Avenue, Blountstown, Florida 32424, or to the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library, 80 12th Street, Apalachicola, Florida 32320 . Peavy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements (850/674-2266).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020