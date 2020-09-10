1/1
Kathy Faison
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Faison

Tallahassee - Kathy M.Faison, 59, was born on September 19,1960 in Albany, Georgia and passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-three years, Jeffey Faison; four sons, Mario Moore (Ursula), Colonel Stephen Davis (Michele), Amos Moore and Maurice Moore; daughter, Stephanie Davis; her mother, Maxine Moore; one sister, Tracy Gavin; one brother, James Moore; and a host of loving family members and friends.

Funeral service will be 10 AM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved