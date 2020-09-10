Kathy FaisonTallahassee - Kathy M.Faison, 59, was born on September 19,1960 in Albany, Georgia and passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.She is survived by her husband of twenty-three years, Jeffey Faison; four sons, Mario Moore (Ursula), Colonel Stephen Davis (Michele), Amos Moore and Maurice Moore; daughter, Stephanie Davis; her mother, Maxine Moore; one sister, Tracy Gavin; one brother, James Moore; and a host of loving family members and friends.Funeral service will be 10 AM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel.