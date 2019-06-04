|
Dr. Kathy Lee Lee
Tallahassee - Kathy Lee Lee, age 65, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
She was born December 19, 1953 in Mobridge, South Dakota to Howard Arthur Peterson and Cita Mae Vaughters. She married William Lee on November 25, 1990. She worked as a forensic psychiatrist, and later as a professor of medicine at Florida State University College of Medicine. Kathy opened her heart to many and the feeling of her loss is incomprehensible. She is truly one of a kind, always offering help and advice to others and will be missed by all. Her hobbies included caring for her cats, gardening, and painting. She was a wonderful mother, friend, advisor, and wife.
She is survived by her husband, William; her daughters Inga, Ilisa, and Hanna; and her cats Freya, Yuuri, Maple, Dani, and Cornelius.
A private ceremony of close family and friends will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Lee family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 4, 2019