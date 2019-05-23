|
|
Katie Ann Owens Bronson
Tallahassee - Katie A. Owens Bronson, 71, of Tallahassee, died on Thursday May 16, 2019 in Tallahassee. Service will be 2 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at New Bethel AME Church in Quincy with burial in the Friendship Cenetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Bronson Gennie (Charles), Arleatha B. Bronson and Vancheria Bronson; sons, Adnes Bronson, Andes Bronson (Denise) and Cedric Bronson, Sr. (Astria); six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 23, 2019