Katie Baker
Katie Baker

Mrs. Katie Baker, 98 years of age, of Quincy, FL departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: three daughters, Joan DuPont (Sterling), Quincy, FL, Gwendolyn Cotton, Auburndale, FL, Lavetra Flournoy, St. Petersburg, FL, one son, Victor Baker (Shelia), Jacksonville, AR, one sister, Betty Davis, St. Petersburg, FL. Visitation will be 2pm - 7pm, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home Quincy, Florida. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, Florida. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Baker family.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
