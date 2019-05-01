|
Katie Sue Love Barton
Hosford - Katie Sue Love Barton, 86, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. The service will be Sunday, May 5, 3:00 PM at Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford with burial at the Hosford Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.
She was a lifelong resident of Hosford, and a faithful member of Corinth Baptist Church. She retired from the Florida Department of Highway Safety after 30 years of service. She loved flower gardening and was a yard sale aficionado.
Survivors include her son Jimmy Clay of Hosford, daughters Debbie Sykes of Hosford, Kim Love (Tim) of Tallahassee, and Jennifer Cooper (Richard) of Gilmer, TX., Grandchildren Wade Curlee, Johnny Sykes, Michael, Joshua, and Connor Clay, David Crombie, Megan and Michael Cavanaugh.Great grandchildren Dominic, Luciana, Evelynn, Daxson, Adelyn, Isobel, and Harrison Clay, Ethan and Hayes Crombie.She was preceded in death by her granddaughter April Curlee, and her companion and best friend Lee Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, make contributions to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Corinth Baptist Church, P. O. Box 92, Hosford, FL 32334.
Independent Funeral home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 1 to May 3, 2019