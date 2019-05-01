Services
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
Hosford, FL
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
Hosford, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Sue Love Barton


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katie Sue Love Barton Obituary
Katie Sue Love Barton

Hosford - Katie Sue Love Barton, 86, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. The service will be Sunday, May 5, 3:00 PM at Corinth Baptist Church in Hosford with burial at the Hosford Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.

She was a lifelong resident of Hosford, and a faithful member of Corinth Baptist Church. She retired from the Florida Department of Highway Safety after 30 years of service. She loved flower gardening and was a yard sale aficionado.

Survivors include her son Jimmy Clay of Hosford, daughters Debbie Sykes of Hosford, Kim Love (Tim) of Tallahassee, and Jennifer Cooper (Richard) of Gilmer, TX., Grandchildren Wade Curlee, Johnny Sykes, Michael, Joshua, and Connor Clay, David Crombie, Megan and Michael Cavanaugh.Great grandchildren Dominic, Luciana, Evelynn, Daxson, Adelyn, Isobel, and Harrison Clay, Ethan and Hayes Crombie.She was preceded in death by her granddaughter April Curlee, and her companion and best friend Lee Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, make contributions to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Corinth Baptist Church, P. O. Box 92, Hosford, FL 32334.

Independent Funeral home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 1 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now