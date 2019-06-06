|
Katlin Amber Phillips
Tallahassee - Katlin Amber Phillips, 30, of Tallahassee, received eternal life on Monday, June 3, 2019, after a valiant and courageous fight against Lupus.
A daughter of Eddie Gerald Phillips and Teresa Elaine Lawhorn Scott, she was a lifelong Tallahassee resident, born on August 30, 1988. She loved to draw, study forensic science, enjoyed being outdoors and loved all animals.
She is survived by her parents; siblings, Christopher Gerald Phillips and Sharon Hampton; nieces, Taylor Hampton, Kira Phillips and Carly Phillips; grandparents, Dorothy Lawhorn and Rowland Phillips; aunts and uncles, Linda Yarosh (husband, Rick), Delores Self (husband, Jack), Marvin Boone, Terrell Phillips (wife, Gelaine) and Teresa Bedgood; stepsisters, April Asbell and Autumn Scott; former stepfather, Jim Scott; as well as numerous cousins and friends. She is also survived by her fur-ever companion, Harley.
A Celebration of her life is 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019