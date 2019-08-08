Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Tallahassee, FL - Katreena DeShawn McKinnon, 39, passed on Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's 850-942-1950. Born and raised in Tallahassee, Ms. McKinnon attended Rickards High School. She loved doing make-up, facebooking and watching TV. Cherishing her love are her daughters, Chianna Clayton and Shania Harris; parents, Herbert McKinnon, Jr. and Shirley Ann Tucker McKinnon; brother, Herbert McKinnon, Sr. and sister, Malika McKinnon; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019
