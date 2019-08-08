|
|
Katreena McKinnon
Tallahassee, FL - Katreena DeShawn McKinnon, 39, passed on Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's 850-942-1950. Born and raised in Tallahassee, Ms. McKinnon attended Rickards High School. She loved doing make-up, facebooking and watching TV. Cherishing her love are her daughters, Chianna Clayton and Shania Harris; parents, Herbert McKinnon, Jr. and Shirley Ann Tucker McKinnon; brother, Herbert McKinnon, Sr. and sister, Malika McKinnon; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019