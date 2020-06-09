Kay Harrison Ansley
Tallahassee - Kay Harrison Ansley, 91 of Tallahassee passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Westminster Oaks Health Care Center following an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 12th at 11:00 AM at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee. A reception for family and friends will follow the service. A private burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery.
Gifts in memory Mrs. Ansley may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2200 North Meridian Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Mrs. Ansley was born July 7, 1928 in High Springs, Florida, the daughter of Dr. George M. Harrison and Katherine Martin Harrison. Raised in Tallahassee, she graduated from Leon High School in 1945 and Florida State University in 1949. At Florida State she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and remained active as a longtime member of the Alumni Advisory Board and Financial Advisor.
She married Augustus E. "Gus" Ansley in 1953 and they were faithful members of Faith Presbyterian Church, where she was presented an honorary Life Membership in the Women of the Church. Gus passed away in 2002. Also proceeding her in death were her two sons, Marc and David.
She was a member of Sabal Palm Garden Circle of the Tallahassee Garden Club and served as President of the Tallahassee Garden Club from 1975 thru 1977. She served as District Director and Board member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Mrs. Ansley was a Life Member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and the National Council of State Garden Clubs. She was also a member of P.E.O.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law Leigh Ansley (wife of Marc) and daughter-in-law Donna Ansley (wife of David), both of Tallahassee; four grandchildren, Matthew Schmidt (Katie) of Keene, NH, Harrison Ansley of Tallahassee, Giles Ansley of Atlanta and Sharon Ansley of Tallahassee. Also surviving are three great-granddaughters, Madison, Skylar and Luna Schmidt, all of Keene.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com ) are assisting the Ansley family with their arrangements.
Tallahassee - Kay Harrison Ansley, 91 of Tallahassee passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Westminster Oaks Health Care Center following an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 12th at 11:00 AM at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee. A reception for family and friends will follow the service. A private burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery.
Gifts in memory Mrs. Ansley may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2200 North Meridian Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Mrs. Ansley was born July 7, 1928 in High Springs, Florida, the daughter of Dr. George M. Harrison and Katherine Martin Harrison. Raised in Tallahassee, she graduated from Leon High School in 1945 and Florida State University in 1949. At Florida State she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and remained active as a longtime member of the Alumni Advisory Board and Financial Advisor.
She married Augustus E. "Gus" Ansley in 1953 and they were faithful members of Faith Presbyterian Church, where she was presented an honorary Life Membership in the Women of the Church. Gus passed away in 2002. Also proceeding her in death were her two sons, Marc and David.
She was a member of Sabal Palm Garden Circle of the Tallahassee Garden Club and served as President of the Tallahassee Garden Club from 1975 thru 1977. She served as District Director and Board member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Mrs. Ansley was a Life Member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and the National Council of State Garden Clubs. She was also a member of P.E.O.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law Leigh Ansley (wife of Marc) and daughter-in-law Donna Ansley (wife of David), both of Tallahassee; four grandchildren, Matthew Schmidt (Katie) of Keene, NH, Harrison Ansley of Tallahassee, Giles Ansley of Atlanta and Sharon Ansley of Tallahassee. Also surviving are three great-granddaughters, Madison, Skylar and Luna Schmidt, all of Keene.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com ) are assisting the Ansley family with their arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.