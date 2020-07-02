Kay McNabTallahassee - Marjorie "Kay" Huddleston McNab died peacefully in her home on July 1, 2020 in Tallahassee after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79.Kay was born on January 2, 1940 in Tallahassee to her parents, Prentiss and Jean Huddleston. She graduated from Leon High School and attended Florida State University. She lived in Tampa for several years before returning home to Tallahassee. She was a longtime employee of the Florida State government, retiring in 2012 and is remembered fondly by her former colleagues there.She will be remembered for her unfailing good nature, kindness to everyone, joyful laugh, and positive spirit, and for the love, generosity and support she gave her family and friends. Her grandchildren were a particular joy for her and they each adored "Kaki" very much. As a Tallahassee resident for most of her life, she touched many in the community through her work with the Junior League, St John's Episcopal Church, St Mary's Garden Circle, Chi Omega Sorority and Cotillion Club of Tallahassee.Kay is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lane McNab and John Slater of Berkeley, CA; her brother, Sparky Huddleston of Tallahassee; and her grandchildren Hart, Duncan and Becky Slater. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry McNab.Private family services are planned for a later date.