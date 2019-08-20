|
|
Kaynesha Me'Shay Rhodes
- - Kaynesha Me'Shay Rhodes earned her heavenly wings on Tuesday, August 13th at the age of 24. A beautiful soul, she will be missed by all who were blessed by the opportunity to experience life with her.
Kaynesha was born on June 1, 1995 to the late Kevin Rhodes and Latasha Boyd in St. Louis, MO.
Born the third child of seven siblings, Kaynesha spent her childhood creating wonderful memories with her brothers, sisters, cousins, and grandparents. As a teen, she left St. Louis and moved to Tallahassee, FL to live with her beloved uncle, Daryl Parks. She attended FAMU DRS where she excelled academically, participated in the JR ROTC program, and was a star athlete for the school's volleyball team and flag football team. Her vibrant and dynamic personality led her peers to elect her to represent the school as the Queen of Orange and Green; a position she proudly served in during her senior year of high school.
Upon graduating from high school, Kaynesha attended Florida A&M University for two years until she decided to pursue a career in the food and beverage industry. An amazing cook, this was a natural fit for her talents. Her strong work ethic and dedication to doing a great job allowed her to quickly rise to the rank of management; an accomplishment she was very proud of.
Kaynesha's spirit was equally filled with both passion and love. Her smile and laughter could light up a room. She loved traveling, hanging out with her friends, and spending time at the beach. She was preceded in death by her father, Kevin Rhodes. She is survived by her mother, Latasha Boyd; her sisters - Kierra Rhodes, Keveona Rhodes, and Jayla Clark; her brothers - Antwuan Morrow, Derrion Boyd, and Jason Clark; her maternal grandparents Patricia Hayes and Joe Boyd; her paternal grandparents Louise Rhodes and Major Harris (Barbara); her beloved uncle, Daryl Parks; A loving and devoted boyfriend, Darrius Parham; and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Kaynesha was entrusted to the care of Holmes Funeral Directors of Haines City, FL. Arrangements for final burial is entrusted to the care of Austin A. Layne Mortuary, Inc. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24 at 10:30a.m., at Lane Renaissance Chapel of Austin A. Layne Mortuary, Inc. 7302 W. Florissant Ave., St. Louis, MO.
Kaynesha's friends are invited to join her family for a fellowship luncheon in remembrance of her life at the home of her uncle Daryl Parks, 540 Gore Ave., Tallahassee, FL on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:30 to 4pm.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019