KeiAri K. Loyd
Tallahassee, FL - Little Miss KeiAri Kapri Loyd, 34 weeks gestation, passed on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950), with burial in Roselawn Cemetery. KeiAri is survived by her parents, James Loyd and Shawnique Wilson; sisters, Lyric and Miracle Loyd; grandparents: Lillie Bell Loyd, Tamika Harris and Kinez Rogers, Jr.; and numerous other loving relatives.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019