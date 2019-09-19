Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305

Resources
KeiAri K. Loyd

KeiAri K. Loyd Obituary
KeiAri K. Loyd

Tallahassee, FL - Little Miss KeiAri Kapri Loyd, 34 weeks gestation, passed on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950), with burial in Roselawn Cemetery. KeiAri is survived by her parents, James Loyd and Shawnique Wilson; sisters, Lyric and Miracle Loyd; grandparents: Lillie Bell Loyd, Tamika Harris and Kinez Rogers, Jr.; and numerous other loving relatives.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
