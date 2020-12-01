1/
Keith Anderson
1933 - 2020
Keith Anderson

Tallahassee - Keith Anderson, 87, passed away peacefully in his home on November 12thwith his family by his side. Born June 6, 1933 in Wichita Kanas, Keith is survived by his wife, Sheila; his daughter, Timarie McKinney (Jeff), sister Glinda Sue Anderson, nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Stella (True) Anderson, Father, Ward Anderson, Brothers, Robert Anderson, Dean Anderson and Leland Anderson, his sister, Eloise Kennedy and his son, Keith Scott Anderson.

Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be private. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.








Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
