Keith R. Blocker
Keith R. Blocker

Tallahassee - Mr. Keith R. Blocker, 65, born June 11, 1955 passed away on October 1, 1955 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father Howard Blocker.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Faith Pearsall Blocker; mother, Alberta Adams Blocker Massey; sisters, Phyllis Blocker, Harriet Blocker, and Sheryl Massey; daughter, Devian Blocker; grandchildren, Kaleb Sandoval, Shiloh Sandoval, and Louis Phillip. As well as 2 Aunts, 1 Uncle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The viewing for Mr. Blocker will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Capital Room of Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home - 1737 Riggins Road -Tallahassee from 3-6pm.

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12 noon. Friends may join a livestream of the service at www.facebook.com/culleysmeadowwood .

The caring professionals at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home are assisting the Blocker family with arrangements.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
